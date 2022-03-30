Marvel’s Avengers Dev Says To Reset Campaign Progress To Fix Bug [UPDATED]

UPDATE: A patch has been issued to fix the Marvel’s Avengers crashing issue. The original story follows below.

Marvel’s Avengers has a rather inconvenient bug on PS5 and the developer has suggested players simply delete their campaign save to fix it for the time being. Marvel’s Avengers has had a slew of issues since it was released, many of which get quickly fixed. Last year, there was an issue where PS5 players would have sensitive information, such as their IP address, displayed on screen while playing. Of course, this isn’t that big of a deal if you’re playing by yourself, but for streamers, it is a massive problem and resulted in backlash. The issue was fixed, but still left many scratching their head over how such an issue could even be possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, a new, less severe issue is plaguing the game on PS5 yet again. Players are reporting that Marvel’s Avengers keeps crashing on PS5 after the game’s latest patch. Ironically, the new patch was delayed, but has arrived with a major bug. To get around this, the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has suggested players reset their campaign progress from scratch. A proper fix, for those that don’t want to delete their campaign save, is coming soon. More news is expected to arrive tomorrow, so fans should probably just wait for that instead.

Go to Operations and Reset your Reassemble Campaign Progress. As soon as you become young Kamala on A-Day, force close the game from the PS home screen, then you should be able to start Avengers Initiative. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 30, 2022

Nonetheless, this is a rather strange solution for fans. Some players are saying this only sets back the story progress and everything else remains in tact, but it may create some issues with being able to matchmake on certain missions or access multiplayer. As already noted, it’s likely better to just wait for Crystal Dynamics to just issue a proper fix that keeps everything as it was. Many are furious that this was even suggested by the official account for the game and believe this highlights many larger issues with the superhero game. As of right now, characters like She-Hulk and Jane Foster are rumored for Marvel’s Avengers, but the larger vision for the game’s future remains unclear.

What do you think of this solution for the Marvel’s Avengers bug? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.