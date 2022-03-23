Marvel’s Avengers Delays New Update

The new Marvel’s Avengers update has been delayed. The upcoming update was announced alongside the news that Nick Fury would be joining Marvel’s Avengers. The iconic eye-patched leader of the Avengers is making his debut in Crystal Dynamics’ title, roughly two years after the release of the game. He will not be playable, but he will be a vital guide to new players. Crystal Dynamics hasn’t added a new playable character since Spider-Man and even then, he was limited to PlayStation players. The last character to be integrated into Marvel’s Avengers to the fullest extent was Black Panther in August 2021.

Nonetheless, Fury’s arrival will be delayed to an unknown date. The official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers confirmed it would be delaying update 2.3 to ensure everything part of the update is absolutely ready to launch. Although there’s no launch date yet, the account noted it would keep people updated when there are new developments. Update 2.3 is expected to add new missions, overhaul how new players are introduced to the game thanks to Nick Fury, and make various other tweaks and changes to the overall game.

We're taking some extra time on Patch 2.3 to ensure our new tuning and mission on-boarding are ready-to-go, and need to delay its launch. We'll update you with the new date as soon as we have it! — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 22, 2022

Although this comes as a bit of a bummer, it does show that Crystal Dynamics is trying its best to ensure there’s nothing wrong with the new update. The developer seems to have long-term plans for the online superhero games and it would be a mistake to further upset its player base. A recent leak suggested that Jane Foster’s version of Thor and She-Hulk will be coming to the game soon, likely both being used to tie-in to their respective upcoming live-action projects. Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and She-Hulk will appear in an upcoming Disney+ series, which is slated to release by the end of 2022.

