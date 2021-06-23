Marvel''s Avengers Patch Fixes PS5 IP Address Glitch

✖

Marvel's Avengers players who happen to be playing on PS5 can safely stream the game once more, as Cyrstal Dynamics has released a new patch for the game that fixes a sudden and problematic issue. The issue popped up as of the last patch, which kicked off the Cosmic Cube content and resulted in players' personal information being displayed on-screen on PS5. That information included the IP address and the username of the player, but the good news is that the issue has been fixed as of today's Patch 1.8b, which has been published on PS5. The official Marvel's Avengers account revealed the patch is live, and you can see the post below.

"Patch 1.8b has been published and fixes the issue that was occurring on PS5 where sensitive information was displayed on the screen. PS5 players are safe to stream now."

The issue gained steam after a user posted a screenshot on Twitter, and they happened to be streaming when they noticed. That's when the Marvel's Avengers account notified players of the issue and said PS5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until the hotfix had been released.

The Marvel's Avengers account wrote "We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player's IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT. PlayStation 5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until then as sensitive information may be displayed."

Thankfully the issue is fixed now, and hopefully, the game can experience smooth sailing as it approaches its first big expansion War for Wakanda later in the year. You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

