Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Next Update Release Date

The latest update for Marvel’s Avengers finally has a release date. Earlier this month, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that a new patch for the ongoing superhero action game would be rolling out on March 24th. However, as this date approached, Crystal Dynamics announced at the last minute that the update would instead need to be delayed to a later time. And while no specific release window was given following this delay, luckily, the change in launch dates isn’t a drastic one.

Announced on social media today, Crystal Dynamics revealed that the next update for Marvel’s Avengers will be dropping tomorrow on Tuesday, March 29th. This means that the delay of the patch only lasted five days longer than originally planned, which isn’t that bad at all. Clearly, much of the work for this update was already finished, but Crystal Dynamics just needed a little bit more time to finalize what this patch will offer.

We're pleased to announce that Update 2.3 will be deployed tomorrow, March 29th!



More information about Update 2.3 can be found here: https://t.co/Ltv7Ec3dFi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 28, 2022

As for what update 2.3 in Marvel’s Avengers will have in store, it’s set to rework some of the game’s biggest features. Specifically, the War Table will be getting an overhaul with this update in a way that should make things far easier. Villain Sectors and Vaults will now naturally appear when interacting with the War Table and missions will no longer alternate every 15 minutes. So if you’re tired of jumping through so many hoops to complete some of the objectives that are available in Marvel’s Avengers, this update should make things more streamlined.

As mentioned, this patch will be rolling out simultaneously for all platforms that Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on. If you haven’t picked up the game for yourself yet, you can look to play it on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers for yourself? And if so, are you excited for this new update to finally roll out in the coming day?