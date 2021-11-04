Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Release Date Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers fans finally have a release date for Spider-Man. The PlayStation exclusive character only coming to PS4 and PS5 versions of the game is set to come on November 30 alongside the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event, which will let players experience Spider-Man’s story via unlockable challenges “woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.” Unfortunately, this announcement was not accompanied by our first footage of the character in the game, but Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix did provide a snippet about the content.

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” reads the tease. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

Right now, there’s no word when we will finally get to see Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers, but it should be soon if the character is coming out on November 30.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on 2020 game, click here.

“Marvel’s Avengers did what it set out to do, which was to create a cinema-worthy story that explores the impact of not only the Avengers but heroes as a whole, all through the eyes of someone they helped inspire, and if you don’t love Kamala Khan by the end of this you simply have no soul,” reads a snippet of our official review of the game. “Marvel’s Avengers has some things to improve and some bugs to fix for sure, but the pure joy of slinging that shield, calling that hammer, and yelling ’embiggen’ along the way was infectious, and I think you’ll get a kick out of it too. Avengers Assemble, indeed.”