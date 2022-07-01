Marvel's Avengers Teases Story DLC

Crystal Dynamics has teased some new story content for Marvel's Avengers, though it's nothing too substantial. The developer continues to inject content into the Marvel game, adding a new character last month in the form of Jane Foster, also known as The Mighty Thor. While players wait to see if the She-Hulk DLC rumors are true, they will be treated to two new challenges that are part of a larger "ambition" to advance the narrative of the game. To achieve this, the developer is looking specifically at "hero and villain-centric content."

"Following the addition of The Mighty Thor in patch 2.5, we'll be adding to the game's story with two new challenges as part of an ambition to advance our narrative through hero and villain-centric content," says Crystal Dynamics. "The first is a villain-focused Warzone that will reveal M.O.D.O.K.'s fate after the defeat of his Kree Sentinel."

The tease continues: "The Warzone will lead our heroes to AIM's Cloning Lab, a new Omega Level Threat where your high-level strike team will challenge and defeat a revitalized M.O.D.O.K in a new multiplayer villain fight. Cloning Labs will be new end-game content that rewards conquering heroes with high power level gear from brand-new exotic gear sets."

Right now, there's no word of when exactly this content will come, but the way it's spoken about it makes it sound like it's on the horizon. And considering that there's some speculation that She-Hulk could release as early as late this year, it would make sense for this content to hit the runway sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen how much longer Crystal Dynamics will continue to support this game, especially since it's now working on the reboot of Perfect Dark for Microsoft in a co-developer capacity. That said, for now, it sounds like the support isn't going to end anytime soon, which is a bit surprising, considering that the game doesn't seem to boast the largest playerbase.