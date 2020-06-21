Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Thor Skin

✖

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix's have revealed a new Marvel's Avengers Thor skin, offering up a brand new look at the hero who will be playable this September via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia alongside Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, and Black Widow. More specifically, the game's official Twitter account shared a new image of the game featuring Thor in his casual outfit, which apparently every hero will have.

As you can see in the image below, while Thor still wields his mighty hammer, the skin transforms from the superhero into your run-of-the-mill, super-jacked Scandinavian. Meanwhile, the screenshot also shows off some robotic looking enemies, who are presumably some type of AIM henchmen, plus a big machine that looks like it could be a level boss.

Unfortunately, this is all the Twitter account revealed, though it did take the opportunity to once again remind fans that a new slab of the game will be revealed on June 24.

God of Thunder! Prince of Asgard! Volunteer? Find out what Thor is up to in the Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE on June 24 at 10:00 AM PDT! Screenshot snapped by our friends @PlayStation on PS4. pic.twitter.com/fcWUdiVAi2 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 20, 2020

Marvel's Avengers is set to release worldwide on September 4, 2020, and it will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia at launch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, or PS5 and Xbox Series X ports.

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source," reads an official description of the game. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

