Marvel's Avengers Getting New Content Very Soon

Marvel's Avengers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia is getting a new content update on July 7, or in other words, five days. And according to the official Twitter account for the game, the update includes the "most challenging mission to date against the Super-Adaptoid." More specifically, highlighting the update is the new Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion content, multiplayer Mega Hives, and most importantly, the ability to finally play multiple of the same character permanently.

To engage with this Omega-Level Threat content, players will need a full team of least at Power Level 145+. These missions can be run as many times as your heart desires, but the highest-end gear they dish out upon success only happens once per week per account.

"The first one we’ll be introducing is Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, which is a more challenging version of the Family Reunion mission from the Taking Aim Operation," writes developer Crystal Dynamics of the content. "The main differences you’ll notice is the new explosive fight against the Super-Adaptoid who has new tricks up its sleeve, ones that will be tough to deal with without coordination. Besides that, we have added the Attrition, Overshield, Meridian, and Supercharged modifiers to amp up the experience, meaning there’ll be a time restraint similar to Tachyon Rifts, but with lots more firepower. Finally, we have removed most of the cinematics other than Super-Adaptoid's entrance, which you can skip."

For more details on this new update -- including more details on Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion and multiplayer Mega Hives -- click here.