Marvel’s Avengers Director: “I Assure You, We Didn’t Forget About Hawkeye”

When Crystal Dynamics revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world earlier this month, there was a notable face missing from the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game: Hawkeye. A prominent part of the Avengers, Hawkeye was nowhere to be seen in the reveal trailer, which included Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. That said, right after the reveal trailer, the developer teased that the Golden Archer will indeed be in the game. Since then, studio creative director on the game, Noah Hughes, has more or less confirmed that players will see Hawkeye at one point or another.

“I assure you, we didn’t forget about Hawkeye,” said Hughes while speaking to CBR. “We have plenty of roster and hero reveals down the road.”

As you can see, not only does Hughes seemingly confirm Hawkeye, but he suggests he will be revealed probably before launch. Further, it sounds like there’s going to be a large roster of characters, or at least that’s what “plenty” suggests.

Beyond the aforementioned characters, we know Ant-Man and Nick Fury are also in the game in some capacity. As for the villains, all we know of is Abomination and Taskmaster, though a tease at the end of the trailer suggests that maybe Galactus will be the big bad.

As for other heroes like Wasp, Black Panther, Quicksilver, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and the countless other members of the Avengers, there’s been no word from Crystal Dynamics other than it has plenty of reveals to come. Obviously, not every member of Avengers will be in the game, so it will be interesting to see who is picked. Crystal Dynamics has teased that some lesser-known characters will be thrown into the mix.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”