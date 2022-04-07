Marvel’s Avengers Fans Shocked by New Infinity War Surprise

Marvel’s Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Infinity War surprise today, courtesy of the in-game marketplace and courtesy of Iron Man. Hardcore Marvel fans will need no introduction to Iron Man’s Mark 50, also known as The Mark L. This is one of Iron Man’s more iconic suits as it’s adorned by Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War in the battle against Thanos. In official lore, this is one of the more advanced Iron Man suits, possessing functions and capabilities that previous suits did not offer. In Marvel’s Avengers though, none of this is going to be realized. Rather, it will simply be a cosmetic design.

Surprisingly, the suit isn’t in the game already, but today that is changing. Unfortunately, the only way to access it is to buy it via the in-game marketplace. In other words, there’s no way to obtain by playing; you have to pay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s not a fan of having moons thrown at him,” reads an official blurb about the suit. “Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Outfit shows a man facing off against the harbingers of cosmic cataclysm.”

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1511788537816891393

As you would expect, players are excited to finally get their hands on the Iron Man suit, and they are particularly excited about the faithful recreation of the suit. Many previous MCU suits have come under scrutiny from players for not being 100 percent faithful for various reasons. Thankfully for Iron Man fans, this isn’t a problem with the Mark 50.

https://twitter.com/INHGamer/status/1511792062194139143

https://twitter.com/Kryptus_Year_1/status/1511790646402727936

https://twitter.com/TDCrusader_/status/1511790691134939136

There’s no information on how much this suit will cost, but it will presumably be in line with previous MCU skins, which is to say, players should be prepared to pay a premium.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s currently also accessible via Xbox Game Pass.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the Mark 50 being added to Marvel’s Avengers? Will you be picking it up?