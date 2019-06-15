Marvel’s Avengers Will Include Lesser-Known Marvel Characters

This past Monday, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally unveiled Marvel’s Avengers to the world, the latter’s upcoming Avengers game coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. That said, in the debut trailer are all the iconic faces, you’d expect to see, such as: Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Taskmaster, and more. However, Crystal Dynamics isn’t just going to go with the biggest and best-known characters. Since the reveal, the developer has confirmed that there are plans to add lesser-known characters. Who these characters will be, is anyone’s best guess. Unfortunately, no further details were divulged, but it looks like some lesser-known and cult-favorite heroes and villains will get some love from the game.

Now, as you will know, there’s a ton of obscure Marvel characters, and you’d assume the most obscure won’t be considered. Lesser-known mostly likely implies cult-favorites and characters who don’t always get a lot of love, but are known. In other words, are we going to see White Rabbit, Skull-Brother, or Needle? Probably not. But could we see characters like Moon Knight, Squirrel Girl, and Silver Surfer? Maybe.

So far we know Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Taskmaster, Abomination, Nick Fury, and Hank Pym are in the game. Meanwhile, some fans are theorizing the character narrating the trailer is Captain Marvel. And that’s about it. In other words, it seems like there will be plenty more character reveals before launch.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story synposis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”