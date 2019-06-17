Almost Everything in Marvel’s Avengers Can Be Played Solo

Last Monday, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally unveiled Marvel’s Avengers to the world, the latter’s single-player narrative-driven action game meets live-service title coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May. And at the time of reveal, it was a bit unclear just how much of the game would be playable solo and how much of it would require you to team up with friends or randoms over online multiplayer. That said, Crystal Dynamics has since clarified that almost the entire game can be played solo. In fact, the entire campaign is playable solo and only solo. In other words, the game’s core campaign is single-player only.

“You can play just about everything by yourself if you want to,” confirmed Crystal Dynamics. “I encourage you to play with your buddies. It’s so much more fun in multiplayer. But yeah, most of this stuff you can play by yourself.”

Apparently the game’s single-player campaign is completely separate from the co-op multiplayer, however, as you play through the former you’ll unlock missions for the latter.

“We have a really robust campaign that you can play through,” said Crystal Dynamics. “You’re going to play in different levels as different superheroes to further the narrative. We’re going to have a base of operations that you’re going to be able to go off and play multiplayer levels or come back to the campaign.

“There’s a huge world to explore. From that base of operation you go through many different places. We’re excited to show you all the cool places you can go to. It was way too big to complain in one space, it’s multiple different areas and takes the Avengers all over the place.”

According to Crystal Dynamics, while co-op multiplayer is a big part of the game and its offering, it’s still primarily a narrative-driven experience. And the narrative will be added to post-launch with free heroes and free regions that have more missions.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches on May 15, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. At the time of writing, the PS4 and Xbox One versions can be pre-ordered for $10 off.

For more news and media on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to take a peep out of all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more details on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

