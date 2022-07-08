Marvel's Avengers Gets Thor: Love and Thunder Content, Bonuses

A new Marvel movie has officially hit theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder out this weekend, and with it comes some new content for Marvel's Avengers. The game that consistently gets new skins for different heroes – skins that are often inspired by characters' looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is currently holding an event that gives players tons of experience for playing as Thor, but only for a limited time. This comes in addition to a skin previously revealed for Thor that expectedly gives the hero a look reminiscent of his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Marvel's Avengers team talked about the plans for the Thor: Love and Thunder tie-in recently in one of the game's blog post updates, but it wasn't until now that the bonus XP event for Thor got underway. Announced on June 30th and live as of July 8th, those playing as Thor will get triple the XP from now until July 14th.

"The Odinson will not just sit idly by even though a new Thor has come to town!" the Marvel's Avengers team said previously. "From 7/8 – 7/14, take advantage of a Triple-XP week for Thor and level up the God of Thunder!"

In case you hadn't seen it prior to its release in the in-game marketplace, there's also a new skin that people can go pick up after (or in preparation for) seeing the new movie. The outfit takes direct inspiration from the movie version of Thor and is in the shop now. you can see what it looks like below courtesy of one of the Marvel Avengers team's announcements.

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Outfit shows a god with something worth fighting for.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Outfit shows a god with something worth fighting for.

Find it in the Marketplace!

To top all that off, there's one more bonus live now for Thor players. For the same duration as the XP event, there's a sale going on within the game's store that'll give you discounts on Thor items, but don't expect to get this new skin at a discount.

"From 7/8 – 7/14, you can get 50% off all Thor cosmetics (excluding brand-new and Exotic-rarity items)," the Marvel's Avengers team said. "Combine this with Thor's triple-XP week during the same time, and you'll have the god of thunder fashionable and powered up in no time!"