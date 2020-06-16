Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at New Trailer and Stark Tech Suits

✖

Marvel's Avengers has revealed our first look at a brand new trailer and our first proper in-game look at Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and Ms. Marvel in their special Stark Tech suits. The reveal comes way of the game's creative director, Shaun Escayg, who took to Twitter to tease that the team at Crystal Dynamics in charge of the game's upcoming trailer, which is set to drop on June 24, has finished the video. And to accompany this update, Escayg gave fans a preview of the trailer in the form of a screenshot, and this screenshot features the aforementioned characters in their Stark Tech suits.

We first saw the Stark Tech suits last year via concept art. And then we saw them again via Funko Pops, but this is our first proper in-game look at the suits and how they actually look on each character. And they look amazing. As you would expect, the Hulk doesn't look very different in the suit, but each is quite different than the generic, default skin for each character. In fact, some look very different in their Stark Tech suits, like Black Widow.

The team’s just closed out this trailer. We can’t wait for the fans to see it! 6/24 HERE WE COME! @PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/T64ldkmih4 — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) June 16, 2020

As mentioned at the top and the tweet above, the game's next trailer will drop on June 24. At the moment, it's unclear what this trailer will show off and reveal, but hopefully, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will drop more teasers between now and then illuminating Marvel fans on what to expect.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release worldwide on September 4, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source," reads an official description of the game. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

