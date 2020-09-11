Next Marvel's Avengers Update Will Be the Biggest Yet, Will Address "Hundreds" of Issues

✖

Marvel’s Avengers hasn’t been out long enough to get too many updates, but the one it’s receiving next will be the biggest one yet, developer Crystal Dynamics said. Plans for the next update include fixes for “hundreds of smaller quality of life issues” among other improvements made following the release of the last update, Patch V1.2.5. A release date for this next update has not yet been shared, but Crystal Dynamics said the patch is currently being tested with more info to come soon.

The latest on the status of Marvel’s Avengers and its updates was shared in the weekly War Table blog for the game that went live on Thursday. In the post, the developer recapped the big changes included in the previous update that went live earlier in the week and previewed what’s to come.

“Patch V1.2.5 resolves a number of playthroughs stoppers,” Crystal Dynamics said about the previous update. “Our next patch – V1.3.0 – will be our largest yet and will resolve bad states for bugs fixed in 1.2.5, as well as address hundreds of smaller quality of life issues. We are rigorously testing V1.3.0. to ensure it is ready for deployment, and will update you when we have a timeline to share!”

🌐 Welcome to the Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE Weekly Blog! We're giving you the scoop on the week ahead, including in-game events, Community Challenges, and Marketplace updates. Visit the website for the breakdown: https://t.co/7n8RSbHdJw pic.twitter.com/kBvTa8Ot1L — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 10, 2020

For those who missed the details of the patch notes from before, you can find those below. We can expect a much bigger set of notes to come for the next update since it’s supposed to be the biggest one yet.

PC:

Fixes the issue where some outfits were being relocked. We are still investigating how to return outfits that don't come from the Marketplace or through Challenge Cards to affected players.

Fixed a problem which caused some players to fall out of world when starting Avengers Initiative.

Fixes for certain DEVICE_HUNG crashes that some uses are experiencing.

PS4 and Xbox One:

Resolved an infrequent bug where players are unable to progress with the campaign due to an infinite loading screen. This patch does not resolve the fix for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved in V1.3.0.

Addressed majority of instances of a partially loaded Helicarrier which resulted in characters infinitely falling out of world when trying to access the Avengers Initiative. There are rare instances where this could happen still, but the patch ensures that loading back into the main menu and then returning to the Avengers Initiative will resolve it. We are still working to eliminate this bug entirely.

Campaign Mission reward outfits will no longer disappear from Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through campaign progress - such as the Stark Tech outfits - reverting to a locked state. We prevented this from happening in V1.2.5, but the patch does not return outfits for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved In V1.3.0.

Marketplace and Challenge Card outfits will be restored and no longer become re-locked in the Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through online play - such as Hero Challenge Card rewards, pattern drops, and faction vendors - reverting to a locked state

Updated Community Challenge UI that now reflects current community progress.

Backup Save UI improvements

Load time optimizations

Xbox Only: Achievements should now unlock and increment properly. We are still investigating if all Achievements will be granted retroactively – our current theory is that story-based will, but challenge-based will not.

Look for more news on the next Marvel’s Avengers patch as soon as Crystal Dynamics has more to share.