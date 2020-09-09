Marvel's Avengers September 9 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Marvel's Avengers update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics alongside official patch notes detailing everything in the update. Unfortunately, if you're looking for new content, the new update doesn't bring any. Rather, it's focused on fixing issues and squashing bugs. Meanwhile, it looks like the game's Google Stadia version will not be getting this update, or at least not yet.

As for the update itself, it brings fixes to larger playthrough stoppers, loading issues, and outfit unlock bugs. Meanwhile, there are other patches currently in the works that will bring substantial improvements to matchmaking, retroactive unlock fixes, and more in the next week. In fact, the aforementioned pair tease the game's next update is its biggest yet.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of Square Enix:

PC:

Fixes the issue where some outfits were being relocked. We are still investigating how to return outfits that don't come from the Marketplace or through Challenge Cards to affected players.

Fixed a problem which caused some players to fall out of world when starting Avengers Initiative.

Fixes for certain DEVICE_HUNG crashes that some uses are experiencing.

PS4 and Xbox One:

Resolved an infrequent bug where players are unable to progress with the campaign due to an infinite loading screen. This patch does not resolve the fix for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved in V1.3.0.

Addressed majority of instances of a partially loaded Helicarrier which resulted in characters infinitely falling out of world when trying to access the Avengers Initiative. There are rare instances where this could happen still, but the patch ensures that loading back into the main menu and then returning to the Avengers Initiative will resolve it. We are still working to eliminate this bug entirely.

Campaign Mission reward outfits will no longer disappear from Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through campaign progress - such as the Stark Tech outfits - reverting to a locked state. We prevented this from happening in V1.2.5, but the patch does not return outfits for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved In V1.3.0.

Marketplace and Challenge Card outfits will be restored and no longer become re-locked in the Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through online play - such as Hero Challenge Card rewards, pattern drops, and faction vendors - reverting to a locked state

Updated Community Challenge UI that now reflects current community progress.

Backup Save UI improvements

Load time optimizations

Xbox Only: Achievements should now unlock and increment properly. We are still investigating if all Achievements will be granted retroactively – our current theory is that story-based will, but challenge-based will not.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you haven't already, be sure to check out our official review of the game to find out what we think of the latest Marvel title.