Marvel's Avengers Devs Reveal an Awesome Hulk Ability

We've been gradually getting more and more info surrounding Marvel's Avengers, a highly-anticipated video game that is set to be released later this year. The game will allow fans to embody some of Marvel's most well-known heroes in combat scenarios -- and it sounds like that will come with some cool moves and abilities, especially when it comes to Bruce Banner/Hulk. In a recent interview with IGN, lead combat designer Vince Napoli spoke about the challenge of adding strategy to Hulk's brute strength. As Napoli revealed, Hulk will have the ability to literally weaponize the environment around him through gamma radiation.

“Other than being able to utilize his rage and smash through stuff and feel that overwhelming sense of power, what would my gameplay strategy be as Hulk, what would a realistic gameplay strategy be as him if you were a Hulk player?” Napoli explained. “What if we took the idea of weaponization. Hulk is basically all about weaponizing the environment and weaponizing the enemies, or weaponizing the combat scenario around him. And what I mean by that is that that's actually why he's able to pick up and wield enemies as weapons."

Napoli gave a specific example of what that scenario would entail, as Hulk would be able to turn the environment around him into a giant weapon-ready boulder.

“I'm going to prepare at the beginning of this fight because I'm going to rip up part of the ground and turn it into a giant boulder,” Napoli revealed. “And then I'm going to start the fight by leaping off the highest thing I can and dive-bomb into the fight with my giant boulder. And for example, using the status effects, you can make that a cosmic-infused boulder. You can radiate the boulder with gamma."

“[Playing as Hulk] rewards a little bit of preparation work there, which is a little bit of an antithesis to Hulk, but it does reward a little bit of slight preparation with even more over-the-top destruction," Napoli continued.

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.