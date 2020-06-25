Marvel's Avengers Pre-Order Guide: Special Editions, Bonuses, and More

Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics is slated for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th. Pre-order options for the game include the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Earth's Mightiest Edition. A breakdown of those editions is available below, including pre-order bonus information, retailer exclusive bonuses, and links where you can reserve a copy.

Synopsis: If you're unfamiliar with Marvel's Avengers, the official description for the game describes it as combining "an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience" that will allow you to assemble online into teams of up to four players. Players will be able to "master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats". The plan is to take gamers on a journey that spans multiple years. You can keep up with the latest news on the game right here.

Retailer Bonuses:

Best Buy: Exclusive Steelbook (pictured above) / $10 Reward Eligible

Amazon: Digital Copy of the Game's First Prequel Comic

Walmart: Set of 6 Patches

GameStop: Set of 6 Pins

All pre-orders include beta access, though PS4 users will get it a week early. Additional bonuses include a Marvel Legacy Outfit pack and exclusive nameplate

Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Edition - $199.99: The Earth's Mightiest Edition includes a 12-inch statue of Captain America from Gentle Giant, a SteelBook case game, a Hulk Bobblehead, Mjolnir Keychain, Black Widow’s Belt Buckle, Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints, Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin and commemorative Avengers group photo. It also includes a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition which comes with its own additional bonuses.

PS4:

Xbox One:

Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition - $79.99: The Deluxe Edition includes the Obsidian Outfit pack for your Avengers (including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel) along with six exclusive Obsidian-themed nameplates, and 72-hour early access. Physical copies also include one-free month of the Marvel Unlimited comic subscription service.

PS4:

Xbox One:

PC:

Marvel's Avengers Standard Edition - $59.99

PS4:

Xbox One:

PC

