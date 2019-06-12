Marvel’s Avengers Game Costumes on Display at E3

After the long-awaited trailer debut last night, fans are curious to see more of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers video game. For those who are lucky enough to attend this year’s E3, it looks like that involves a one-of-a-kind look at the game’s central character designs.

Marvel’s Ryan Penagos recently shared some photos from the game’s E3 booth, which include real-life replicas of the core heroes’ costumes. Given the polarized response to some of the costumes thus far, and the fact that the game’s debut is almost a year away, some fans will surely appreciate this new look at the suits

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Booth

Thor

Black Widow

Captain America

Bruce Banner

Iron Man