Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TV Spot Revealed Ahead of Release

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release later this month, and Square Enix has revealed an all-new TV spot to build anticipation for the game. While the spot does not include any footage of actual gameplay, it does give a good idea of the game’s tone and humor. The spot sees Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy take on a giant space monster and other villains, as Peter enacts “Plan B,” which apparently means flipping over the cassette for his Walkman, prompting Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart” to begin playing.

The TV spot for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It only takes the right mixtape to save the galaxy. Let's rock the house 🤘 #YouGotThis@GOTGTheGame launches October 26, pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/mJQslfqePG — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 19, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy performs compared to Marvel’s Avengers. The latter game from Square Enix has had a rocky road over the last year, though perception of the game seems to have turned around a bit. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is being developed by a completely different team, but having the same publisher could have an impact on audience perception. Hopefully, fans will judge the game on its own merits!

While the five key members of the Guardians team from the films will play integral roles in the game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will put players solely in the role of Star-Lord. Quill will give orders to the rest of the team during battle, and once a “Team Huddle” meter is filled, the player can get the team to huddle together for a pep talk. During the pep talk, Quill will make a musical selection meant to inspire the team, just as we see in the spot above. It seems like a great nod to the role music plays in the Guardians films, and it will be interesting to see how it works in the actual game!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release October 26th, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

