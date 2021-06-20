Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's Space Llama Has a Name

✖

In case you missed it, the official announcement of the video game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy included a look at what characters to expect with players taking on the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord and making calls with a team comprised of Drax, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. It also showed off other characters known from comics and elsewhere like Mantis and Cosmo the Spacedog. Also, there was a space llama. The space llama, it seems, is important enough to have its own name -- though it appears to be an entirely new creation for the video game.

According to a response from the official Twitter account for the upcoming video game, the space llama is named Kammy. It's worth noting that there is a "Cammi" associated with Drax specifically in Marvel's comics, but she is not a space llama. So, if anything, the name is merely an homage at best. Still, the fact that the space llama has a name seems to imply that it plays more than just a throwaway role, right? For now, we will all just have to wait to find out.

We have a space llama in here. I repeat: we have a space llama. pic.twitter.com/oaD472lu25 — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 15, 2021

As noted above, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now at Best Buy (with a $10 gift card bonus), and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 2021 and all its announcements right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy so far? Are you excited to encounter Kammy the space llama for yourself when it launches? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

