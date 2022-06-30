Marvel's Hawkeye Joins Wii Sports Archery in Hilarious Fan Video

Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye takes to the world of Wii Sports Archery in a new, fan-made comedy video from YouTuber Chiptuner. The video, which gained popularity on YouTube, sees him starting out pretty normal, shooting a few bullseyes on targets in the game. Soon, though, it takes a dark turn, as Hawkeye takes out a couple of people, and a plane crashes into the digital landscape with an enormous explosion. This is the latest fun, wacky turn for the MCU version of the character, who had been introduced as a kind of dark, tortured soul, which makes it even more fun to watch him taking pot shots at Wii avatars.

Of course, he might not nail those bullseyes. Remember, shortly before the release of Marvel's The Avengers, Wired Magazine released an article critical of Jeremy Renner. Well, more specifically, critical of his archery form. A professional archery coach took a look at all the available footage from the film and determined that the special needs of filming archery in a superhero film hadn't been well-served by Renner from a technical point of view.

You can see it below.

According to ChipTuner, they actually learned Blender specifically to create this one video, so go on ahead and give it a like on YouTube if you enjoyed it.

Disney+'s Hawkeye, which seems to have more or less closed the book on Clint Barton's adventuers and set the stage for a new Hawkeye in the form of Kate Bishop, is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

