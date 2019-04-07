More ‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ Details Emerge About Story and Flight Controls

Marvel’s Iron Man VR was revealed just last month, and it was easily one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. After all, not many people were expecting an Iron Man game to be in the works, let alone one for VR. That said, the trailer that was released showed off some pretty cool stuff, only we didn’t get a lot of details alongside the video, which can be seen above. Thankfully, there will surely be plenty of opportunities between now and launch that the developers can disclose more information. Such is the case with a recent interview between GamesBeat and Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton.

During the interview, Payton touched on many things, including the flight controls that will be featured in Marvel’s Iron Man VR. “From day one, when we first created our prototype of Iron Man VR, we mapped the controls as best we could to the repulsors,” Payton said. “The most natural thing to us was that the triggers would operate the repulsor jets. Even in the early gray box form, building it in Unity, we were able to fly around just like Iron Man would, and it was super fun. Within the first week we had a prototype that really spoke to the strengths of what Iron Man is.”

The Camouflaj founder also went on to note that the story in Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be an original tale. “Iron Man VR is a completely original story, built from the ground up,” he said. “We obviously take some inspiration from the comics of the films, but it’s an original story. That’s one of the things we first started off with, working with Bill Roseman, the creative director of Marvel Games. How can we create an authentic Iron Man story that leverages the strengths of VR? The immersiveness and the first-person nature.”

Marvel’s Iron Man VR has no specific release date as of yet, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2019 for PlayStation VR. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

