Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Nico Minoru Trailer

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release later this year, and developer Firaxis Games has started to release trailers for each of its playable characters. One of those playable characters is Runaways leader Nico Minoru. The trailer gives viewers a closer look at Nico's abilities in the game, including her use of the Staff of One. It's hard to say how faithful this take on Nico will be to the version created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona, but the trailer does include a famous line from the comic series!

The new trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

She might be a Runaway, but the baddies will be the ones running away from her power!



Join Nico and the Midnight Suns when the game launches December 2: https://t.co/jed2aGTHs2 pic.twitter.com/JZ9rE0smO6 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) October 10, 2022

Nico's appearance in Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the few times that a member of the Runaways has appeared in a video game. In most cases, the Runaways characters have appeared in mobile games like Marvel: Future Fight or Marvel Puzzle Quest. Prior to Nico's appearance in Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lone appearance by the Runaways in a console game was LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, where they were available for purchase as separate DLC. Nico's appearance in Marvel's Midnight Suns is a way bigger deal, as she'll be part of a much smaller cast of heroes!

Alongside the rest of the team, Nico debuted in the first issue of the first volume of Runaways, which released back in 2003. The most recent volume of the comic ended back in 2021, much to the disappointment of fans. Nico is currently appearing in a comic limited series based on Marvel's Midnight Suns, but the future of the Runaways remains in question beyond that appearance. Hopefully Nico's presence in the game will introduce more fans to the character and the rest of the Runaways cast!

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Midnight Suns? What do you think of Nico's presence in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!