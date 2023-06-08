Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s & Digital Deluxe Editions Contents Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s release date was officially announced at today’s Summer Game Fest. The team at Insomniac revealed that PlayStation 5 players will have the game in their hands on October 20. After the announcement, the team also revealed that there will be both a Collector’s and Digital Deluxe edition. As expected, they feature all kinds of extra goodies and players will able to start pre-ordering either of them on June 16. Here’s a look at everything that’s in the two editions, as well as the pre-order bonuses.

Anyone who pre-orders Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will get access to two different suits, one each for Peter and Miles. Peter will have the Arachknight Suit and its three variants, while Miles will get the Shadow-Spider Suit and its color variants. You’ll also get the Web Grabber gadget and three extra skill points. The Digital Deluxe version gives you all of that along with 10 more suits (five per character), additional photo mode items, and two extra skill points.

The Collector’s Edition brings all of that, a Steelbook display case, and a 19-inch Collector’s Edition Statue. The statue features Miles, Peter, and a gigantic-looking Venom. One thing worth noting about the ten suits is that they’ve been designed by guest artists from “comics, films, and PlayStation Studios.” That’s a neat feature and the skins are certainly eye-catching. Peter’s Apunkalptic Suit, in particular, is one that we can see becoming very popular, and Miles’ Agimat Suit introduces a widely different color scheme from what most Spider-Man fans are likely used to.

Of course, the new release date and editions weren’t the only Spider-Man 2 things shared at Summer Game Fest. We also learned that this version of Venom is not Eddie Brock. The team at Insomniac is still keeping its cards close to its chest for now, but it’s certainly set up for what should be an intriguing journey back to New York. Fortunately, we only have to wait until October 20 to pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.