Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Director Explains How Switching Between Peter and Miles Works

The upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will allow players to "freely switch" between co-protagonists Peter Parker and Miles Morales when exploring the game's open world. This past week, PlayStation and Insomniac Games finally gave eager fans a taste of what Spider-Man 2 will have in store when it launches later this year. And even though this gameplay only sparked a number of new questions from fans, one of the biggest inquiries regarding playing as Peter or Miles has now been put to rest.

In a new conversation with Eurogamer, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar broke down how rotating between Peter and Miles will work in the game. When freely exploring New York City, Intihar said that players will be able to swap between the two Spider-Men on the fly with the press of a single button. However, missions within the main story will be a bit different as Insomniac will force you to play as a certain character depending on what the narrative calls for.

"When you're playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles... it's done in service to the story when we're making those switches, for sure," Intihar said. "So, as you saw on that gameplay reveal, which is a segment of the main story, we are pre-determining those based on what we want to do for how the story plays out."

"We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles and we have content where you can play either," Intihar went on to say "You'll be able to – in the open world – freely switch between them with a simple button press. [...] Just being able to pick and choose who I want to play as for a certain activity... it's been so awesome to have that feature."

All in all, it's great to see that Insomniac will allow players to choose which Spider-Man they want to control throughout the majority of Spider-Man 2's open-world sections. That being said, if you choose to play as anyone other than Peter while he has the symbiote equipped, then you'll find me seriously judging your own choices.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 still doesn't have a specific launch date, but it is known to be releasing in fall 2023. Whenever the Spider-Man sequel does arrive, it will be exclusive to PS5.