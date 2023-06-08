Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s release date has been revealed after a long, painful wait. In 2018, Insomniac Games released Marvel’s Spider-Man, a fun and fresh new take on Peter Parker that would then move to encompass Miles Morales in a spin-off game. Now, Insomniac Games is gearing up for a proper, full-fledged sequel starring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales where they will battle the likes of Kraven the Hunter and Venom. It’s looking like quite the sequel and one that will pack a hell of a punch, especially since Peter Parker is donning the symbiote suit for this adventure.

We got a proper gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just a few weeks ago, but fans were disappointed when the release date wasn’t revealed. However, Geoff Keighley had a big surprise at his Summer Game Fest event. Insomniac Games announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20th, 2023 for PlayStation 5. There will also be a collector’s edition on release with a statue of Venom. Insomniac also teased Venom’s role in the game and noted that Venom is not Eddie Brock, the man who is typically possessed by the symbiote. They wouldn’t reveal who it was, but it’s likely it will be Harry Osborn. Some have also speculated Peter Parker could be Venom after the symbiote completely corrupts him, forcing Miles to battle him. However, the concept art does show both Peter and Miles fighting Venom together.

As of right now, it seems like Insomniac Games is going to keep things under lock and key in terms of plot. It wouldn’t be surprising if we get a couple more trailers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the lead up to launch, but PlayStation as a whole has been focusing on short marketing cycles that maintain as many secrets as possible. Only time will tell how much Insomniac is willing to keep secret, but they’ve done a pretty good job thus far.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively on PS5 this October. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.