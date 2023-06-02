New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Featured in Across the Spider-Verse

New gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but we've only just recently started to actually learn about it. After years of demanding an update on the game, Insomniac Games and PlayStation finally revealed the first gameplay for the game at the recent PlayStation Showcase. The gameplay confirmed Kraven the Hunter as one of the game's main antagonists and showcased new gameplay mechanics such as web wings, the symbiote suit, and character switching. It looks great, but fans are hungry for more.

Well, in a pretty surprise turn of events, you can see new gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Very, very minor spoilers ahead for the film, but early on in the movie after Miles Morales has his first encounter with The Spot, he heads back to his school and enters his dorm room. In the room, his friend Ganke can be seen playing a PlayStation 5 and on the television screen is brand new gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The footage isn't super easy to make out, but it appears to be Peter Parker in his red and blue advanced suit beating up bad guys on a rooftop. You can also make out the new robotic arms that come out of his back being used to attack these foes, making it our first look at this mechanic since the reveal trailer in 2021.

It's a pretty fun to give fans a small little taste, especially since they'll already have their eyes pealed for Easter eggs. It is also fairly meta since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features Miles Morales and Ganke, which means they're characters in a game that they're playing despite Miles' identity being a secret and no one knowing who Ganke is whatsoever. As of right now, it remains to be seen when we'll get another look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but hopefully, it won't be long.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on PS5 later this fall. Have you seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse yet? If so, let me know what you thought of the movie in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.