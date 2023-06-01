Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Map Is Twice as Large as Previous Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is said to be about twice as big when compared to the original Marvel's Spider-Man and its spin-off Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. During the first gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2, a handful of new locations were highlighted, which implied that the version of New York City seen in this sequel would be much more expansive. Now, those expectations have been confirmed by those working on the upcoming PS5 game.

Speaking to Famitsu (translated via Gematsu), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar revealed that the scale of the sequel has blown up quite substantially. This is primarily thanks to the addition of both Queens and Brooklyn, both of which are new boroughs in New York City that players will be able to explore. Despite bringing both of these new sections of New York to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Intihar says that each feels quite unique and has a different vibe when compared to Manhattan.

"We've added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so roughly speaking the map size is about two times larger than the previous titles," Intihar said. "Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you'll find them different from Manhattan. We've prepared some unexpected situations we haven't done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you'll look forward to them."

In a general sense, it's not too surprising to hear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be larger than its predecessors. This is even more true given that Miles Morales already largely recycled the same map that was seen in Marvel's Spider-Man. Whether or not this grander scale will make for a better game remains to be seen, but luckily, we shouldn't have to wait a whole lot longer to find out.

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't have a specific release date but it is slated to arrive this fall. Whenever it might launch, the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles.