Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Possibly Teased by Insomniac Games Developer

✖

A developer at Insomniac Games has teased an unannounced game in development at Insomniac Games, many are assuming it's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PS5. Sony and Insomniac Games have yet to announce Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but we know it's been in some form of development since January 2019. If this is the case, it's likely not very far away from releasing.

To this end, Alex Zenke, an Advanced Senior Animator at Insomniac Games, recently used Twitter to tease that he hasn't been working on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Rather, since the completion of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Zenke has been working on a "redacted" project.

As you may know, Insomniac Games has two mainline teams. One of these teams is based in California, the other in North Carolina. One of these two teams just put Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but the other is currently working on an undisclosed project. That's what Zenke is referring to, and it's likely Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as it's unclear what else it could be. Sony probably isn't going to revive Sunset Overdrive in a major way and Resistance probably isn't coming off ice. The studio could be working on a big new IP, but you'd doubt that would be prioritized over Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

For clarity: I did not work on Rift Apart. I worked on Miles Morales, and then moved on to [REDACTED]. Insomniac never sleeps! That's why the name! — Alex Zemke, Spider-Manimator (@ZemkeAlex) June 9, 2021

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, because that's all it is at the moment. Of course, Zenke, Sony, and Insomniac Games could squash this speculation with a comment or elaboration, but we don't expect this to happen for a variety of reasons. However, if for some reason any official and relevant party does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man?