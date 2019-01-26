‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Director Teases Development Is Beginning on Sequel

With the commercial and critical success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, it’s never been a matter of if a sequel will come, but when. Insomniac Games’ vision was always to make a trilogy, and with Marvel onboard as it looks to extend its universe into video games, it should come as no surprise that development for a sequel to 2018’s PS4 exclusive is already (seemingly) underway.

Yesterday, Creative Director of the series, Bryan Intihar, took to Twitter to reveal that he recently shared a first story draft with presumably other members of Insomniac Games, and perhaps the heads of Marvel Games as well. Intihar doesn’t divulge any specifics that confirm the story draft is for a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, but come on, it’s nearly impossible it could be for anything else.

Few things are more nerve-wracking than sharing your first story draft to others. pic.twitter.com/w0SX1GGqXe — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) January 25, 2019

If the sequel’s first story draft isn’t even finalized yet, it’s safe to assume that development is currently in the conceptual stage, though I imagine the series’ leads, like Intihar, already have a pretty good idea of where everything is going. And this makes sense, Marvel’s Spider-Man just released in September 2018, and then the team — or at least a portion of the team — had to bang out three story DLC.

Now, Marvel’s Spider-Man was said to be in development for four years before it released. Going by this timetable, you’d assume we won’t be seeing the sequel until early 2022, or possibly late 2021, which by then will make it a PS5 game.

However, it may not be a bad assumption to think that the development cycle will actually come in a bit shorter, as is the case sometimes with sequels. Yet, the transition to developing for a new system often brings its own host of challenges, so the quicker turnaround may be halted by this.

In other words, if I was a guessing man, I’d place a sequel for fall 2021. But there’s a reason I’ve never placed a bet with the bookies, so take my prediction with a grain of salt.

As for the content of the sequel, if you played the first game I think it’s fairly obvious where the story is going and who will be involved. And if you haven’t played the game yet, I won’t spoil it, but, come on, what are you waiting for?

