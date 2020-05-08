Marvel's Spider-Man Developer Possibly Teasing New PS5 Game

✖

Is Insomniac Games -- the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, Sunset Overdrive, and more -- teasing a new PS5 game? Some PlayStation fans seem to think so. Why do PlayStation fans think this? Well, because the developer's official Twitter account has been teasing about a dormant series -- Resistance -- a lot lately. Like, a lot, a lot. The most recent tweet came on May 2, where the Insomniac Games Twitter account posted a screenshot of PS3's Resistance 2 with the caption "Do you feel lucky, punk?". This alone could be perceived as a tease, but especially with the aforementioned context.

Many PlayStation fans think all of these tweets mean something Resistance-related is coming, presumably via the PS5. Whether this is a new game, a remake of the first entry, or a remastered bundle of the trilogy, is up for debate. However, is Insomniac Games really teasing something new for Resistance?

If you follow the Insomniac Games Twitter account, it tweets a lot of random Ratchet & Clank and Marvel's Spider-Man tweets as well. However, some quickly refute the logical conclusion here by pointing out that these two series are also likely to continue. And it's true. Further, PlayStation fans have pointed out that Insomniac Games has plenty of other series it could randomly Tweet about, but doesn't. For example, Sunset Overdrive. However, now that it's owned by PlayStation, you'd expect it to only tweet out about the IP it made that's synonymous with PlayStation, which is Ratchet & Clank, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Resistance.

It's also worth pointing out that Resistance is a dead franchise, and it's dead for a reason. It didn't perform well commercially. In other words, why would you bring a series back that not many cared about in the first place, especially when you're sitting on as much unused IP as PlayStation is?

None of it adds up, but that hasn't stopped PlayStation fans from crossing all their fingers that there's something to these tweets. And maybe there is. PlayStation has revived smaller franchises in the past, such as Medievil. And it's made many questionable sequels, such as Gravity Rush 2 and Knack 2.

Do you feel lucky, punk? pic.twitter.com/8EmQFbDHxa — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 2, 2020

