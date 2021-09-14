Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Developer Squashes Trailer Criticism

Last week, during the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced and revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, for the PS5. Unfortunately, the trailer was brief and it didn’t feature any gameplay. That said, this is to be expected. Reveal trailers rarely feature gameplay, especially for games that are two years out. Many reveal trailers are often nothing more than CGI, which is to say, not reflective of the final product at all. After the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, some blasted the trailer for being CGI, but it’s not.

Taking to Twitter, lead VFX artist at Insomniac Games Bryanna Lindsey, confirmed the trailer isn’t CGI, but real-time VFX. Now, this doesn’t mean what you saw in the trailer is what you will get come 2023. Not at all, but hypothetically, you could. And of course, the trailer demonstrates just how powerful the PS5 is and teases the levels industry leaders in fidelity — Naughty Dog, Rockstar Games, etc. — will be able to achieve.

Below, you can check out a video showing a side-by-side of the reveal trailer alongside the reveal trailer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which did make use of CGI.

The team did a killer job. Real time VFX are difficult but I'm so proud of our whole team for pushing our quality bar. ❤️ https://t.co/9I7rgFv8f6 — Bryanna Lindsey (@glittervelocity) September 10, 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development for the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of the game coming to PS4, and considering that it’s 2023-bound, it probably won’t come to the last-gen PlayStation console, especially if it’s aiming for anything like we saw in the reveal trailer. That type of fidelity really isn’t possible on PS4, even if you’re Naughty Dog or Rockstar Games.

