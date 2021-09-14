Sony Announces Special New PS5 Restock

Sony has announced a special new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock that will guarantee you a PS5, but only if you received an elusive email. This morning, GameStop released a new PS5 restock, but it was limited to GameStop Pro members. The next PS5 restock is coming from Sony via PlayStation Direct, and it will have similar restrictions. The restock is set to go down at 3 p.m. EST and, at least first, it will be limited to those lucky enough to receive an email with a voucher that automatically guarantees you a console.

If you don’t have an email from Sony in your inbox, don’t worry, there’s a chance you will still be able to order a console today via PlayStation Direct. After a certain amount of unspecified time, if the stock doesn’t sell out through email vouchers, PlayStation Direct will open a public queue. If this happens, you have to hope that when it opens up you’re randomly placed number in line is near the front.

For now, it remains to be seen if there will be any leftover stock that triggers a public queue. Typically, there isn’t, but on occasion, it’s happened, though usually, this leftover stock goes quickly. Not only does stock remain limited due to microchip shortages, but demand hasn’t waivered. In fact, with more system-selling games on the horizon, demand is likely about to increase.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information surfaces. Right now, there’s been no word of any additional restocks from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, or any other major retailer. That said, typically, unlike Sony here, most retailers don’t announce their PS5 restocks ahead of time, and rather just release them on the fly with no warning.

