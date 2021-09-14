Marvel’s Avengers Announces Big Changes Coming to the Game

Marvel’s Avengers — 2020’s PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix — is making changes, according to its official Twitter account. What these changes are, we don’t know, but according to the game’s Twitter account, they are based on player feedback, which has been hot and heavy since launch, and as you may know, lots of this feedback has been about the game’s lackluster end game, or, in other words, the post-campaign content.

If you don’t follow the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account, today, it randomly promised “better gear upgrading” that will be “more rewarding” and more “late-game focused,” noting the team has been hearing the feedback about the game’s end game. To this end, Crystal Dynamics is “reworking the system,” and these changes will apparently be ready “by the end of 2021.”

Unfortunately, this is all the tweet — which can be seen below — divulges. There’s no word of what these changes are, how drastic they are, or when exactly they will be ready. The tweet implies this will be a major reworking, but for now, all we can do is wait for more information.

Better gear upgrading, more rewarding, more late-game focused… we hear it! We're reworking this system by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/wlGI5pTUhF — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 14, 2021

As you would expect, this announcement has fans excited, yet the bulk of replies to the tweet, at least the top ones, are negative, with many noting that it’s too late to rescue the game. That said, if games like Rainbow Six Siege, Fallout 76, and No Man’s Sky are any indications, there’s always an opportunity to salvage a game, though sometimes this salvage attempt doesn’t always work out.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics game, click here.

