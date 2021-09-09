Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Every Villain Confirmed So Far

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced and revealed today during PlayStation Showcase, for the PS5, by Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. As you would expect from a game not releasing until 2023, the trailer is brief and features zero gameplay, but it does confirm that Venom is in the game, which isn’t very surprising to anyone who finished 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and its DLC. Unfortunately, Venom is the only villain shown beyond what looks like generic baddies. That said, we can confirm at least one other villain is in the game. If that voiceover of the trailer sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the voice of Kraven the Hunter.

For now, it remains to be seen what type of role these two characters will have in the game, but it’s safe to assume they will both have major roles if they are showing up in the reveal trailer. In fact, it’s safe to assume Venom will either be the primary or secondary antagonist.

Unfortunately, for now, these are the only two villains we know about. That said, what we do know is that Tony Todd of Candyman fame is voicing Venom for the game. Speaking of castings, it’s also been confirmed Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively.

“And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer. We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” said Insomniac Games of the trailer. “We’re also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We’ve been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release sometime in 2023. If it’s anything like the first game, it will have a wide range of villains, big and small, but if the game isn’t releasing until 2023, it may be a while before we hear anything about them.