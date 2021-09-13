Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Are Loving Peter’s Suit Upgrades

During the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games officially revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, and the game’s teaser trailer had a lot of interesting details. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker is back, and his suit has gone through some interesting changes! Pete’s still rocking a design similar to the Advanced Suit from the first game, but it features a number of minor differences that make it stand out in a big way. It’s an improvement over its predecessor, and one that fans on social media seem to be digging so far.

The most notable change to Pete’s advanced suit is its coloration. This time around, Pete’s Advanced Suit is sporting a much darker shade of red. The red parts of the suit also feature less blue stripes breaking up the costume; there are still two near Peter’s shoulders, but the blue stripes that appeared on Peter’s arms are now gone. The spider on Peter’s chest also seems to be a bit smoother, and there are a handful of other details, as well. These aesthetic differences aren’t the only changes, however! The suit also has the Iron Spider arms that first appeared back in Amazing Spider-Man #529. Those arms returned in the MCU, and now they’ll be in the next game, as well; it will be interesting to see if they play a role in the gameplay! Not to be outdone, Miles Morales also has seen some subtle changes to his costume, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases, it will feature a character that was notably absent from the previous two games: Venom. Voiced by Candyman actor Tony Todd, it’s unclear whether Venom will be friend, foe, or a little of both in the new game. Of course, with Venom playing a major role, it’s possible that Pete’s newly altered Advanced Suit might be swapped out for a Symbiote at some point in the narrative. Fans will just have to wait and see!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when it releases? What do you think of these changes to Pete’s suit? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!