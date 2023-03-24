Spider-Man 2 Insider Comments on Massive Leak

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is officially slated to release sometime this year. Unofficially, it's slated to release sometime in September, just like its predecessor, which debuted on September 7, 2018. How do we know the sequel is unofficially releasing in September? Because Tony Todd said so. Todd is the actor playing Venom in the game, so he would presumably know. We say "presumably" because this information isn't always made privy to actors and actresses on games, however, in this case it seems like it was because you don't just pull September out of nowhere.

PlayStation and Insomniac Games haven't commented on the leak, but industry insider and VGC journalist, Andy Robinson, has. When it comes to the video game industry, there aren't many more reliable sources then Robinson. The journalist didn't have much to say about the leak, but noted the window, September, matches what he was told. In other words, there doesn't appear to be any error on Todd's end.

All of this begs the question: if the game is releasing in September, why hasn't PlayStation relayed this information? After all, September isn't very far away. Well, it's possible this potential date isn't locked in yet, and thus PlayStation doesn't want to say anything in case the game needs more time and a delay. It's also possible it doesn't want to draw attention to a massive exclusive game as it tries and thwart Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard with the exclusivity angle it's taken. And of course, it's possible PlayStation is just going for a shortened marketing cycle, something it's been doing more and more of lately. Rather than drawn out marketing cycles, PlayStation is increasingly opting for shorter cycles that pack more punch in a short peroid of time.

With Starfield also set to release for Xbox in September, the fal month is poised to be a big showdown between PlayStation and Xbox. This is arguably PlayStation's biggest PS5 exclusive yet going head to head with what is undoubtedly Xbox's biggest Xbox Series X exclusive yet. Which game do you think will come out on top?