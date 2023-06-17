Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Adding Highly-Requested Feature First Game Didn't Have

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5 is adding a highly-requested feature many PlayStation fans wanted to see in the first game on PS4. Word of the feature comes the way of the game's creative director, Bryan Intihar, who, while talking about the suit options in the sequel, confirmed that players will be able to customize said suits, or at least a "majority" of them.

"But what's really cool is not only being able to have those suits feature a cape and really seeing, especially when you're wingsuiting, it looks really cool. The web-wings! Being able to actually have color variants for each. And that's for the majority of our suits, we have these color variants now, which is new to customization," said Intihar while speaking to Marvel.com. "So you actually get to unlock a suit, but then you also get the variants that we offer. So it's definitely to make sure we go into things like Photo Mode and stuff like that. People are going to really have a lot of uniqueness too when they post stuff online."

Right now, it's unclear how extensive this customization is. Intihar claims this will be available for a "majority" of the suits, but what precisely "majority" is, we don't know. You'd assume this would only be for new, original suits in the game, but are there enough new suits compared to classic suits for the former to make up the majority? Again, we don't know. Whatever, the case, this is a feature players asked for in the first game and will be happy to see finally implemented. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like this customization will be realized a step further with a full-blown suit creator, something we made a case for back in 2019.

"Don't get me wrong, there's nothing that's going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options," reads the case we made back in 2019." One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you're Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That's not to say there shouldn't be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn't it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?"

Of course, it's possible there is a suit creator in the game and it just hasn't been mentioned yet, possibly in order to keep it a surprise. However, if there was we think Insomniac Games would show it off as it would be a major selling point. Yet again, it's shown nothing of this suit customization so who knows what else they are withholding. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you looking forward to suit customization in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?