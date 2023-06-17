Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Creators Considered Adding the Symbiote Suit to the First Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games almost put the black symbiote suit in the first game. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 because it is set to pay off some really major teases that Insomniac Games set up all the way back in 2018. Fans have waited five years to find out what happens next in Peter Parker and Miles Morales' story, especially since the first game had a pretty big post-credits scene that made some major implications about the future of the series and a number of characters. It looks like the sequel will indeed be directly addressing things like the symbiote, but that stuff was almost part of the first game.

Insomniac Games' Bryan Intihar revealed in an interview with Marvel that the black suit almost showed up in the first Marvel's Spider-Man. Intihar noted that they talked about including it as one of the unlockable suits. Players can unlock a variety of suits that are both original and inspired by other Spider-Man appearances throughout comics and films, with the black suit obviously being one of Spidey's most iconic looks. However, the team opted against it as it's such a pivotal piece of Spider-Man lore that it would need to used in a narrative way and not for pure cosmetic reasons.

"... when we talked very early on in Spider-Man 1 about the suits that we were choosing, I mean, we definitely talked about featuring the black suit," said Intihar. "We talked about it like, "Oh, yeah, it'll be one of the suits you unlock." You know, I think it was me and Bill Rosemann and Eric Monacelli, and we're all kind of sitting around, and others at Insomniac, I think it was Gavin Goulden, our lead character artist, and we were like, "Well, we can do it." And we kind of all sat and go, "If we're going to do the black suit, that has to be a major part of the story." Because I think the other thing we talk a lot about is, we just don't want to do something for the sake of doing it. We want to, always as much as possible, wrap it in in a story. And that's what makes Marvel. Marvel is the story."

Thankfully, the black suit fantasy will become a reality very soon. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is leaning into the symbiote storyline quite heavily this time around. It looks like it will be quite a blast as it will spice up the gameplay in exciting new ways.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on PS5 on October 20th.