Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Confirms Another New Playable Location

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's map is even bigger than we had previously thought. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and how could it not be? Spider-Man is one of the most beloved superheroes out there and Spider-Man love is at an all-time high with the release of Across the Spider-Verse. Insomniac Games has also knocked it out of the park with the last two games and based on the gameplay we've seen for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, they're cooking up something pretty ambitious this time around.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has already been confirmed to feature new parts of the map such as Queens and Brooklyn. Some of these areas were even seen in the gameplay footage, but a new official description of the game courtesy of PlayStation (via ResetEra) confirms we will also be able to go to Coney Island. Coney Island is another iconic New York location. It's fairly small and is largely known for its attractions, such as its amusement park. It's famous for its ferris wheel and other rides by the ocean. Spider-Man fans will also recognize the location from Spider-Man: Homecoming, as that's where the final fight between Peter Parker and Vulture takes place. Only time will tell how much of a role Coney Island actually plays in the game. It seems like a great location for a big battle with a character like Venom, but maybe it won't have any relation to the story and will just be something fans can visit. Either way, the map is sounding bigger and bigger as we learn more about it.

Only time will tell how much fun there is to be had in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but there are a bunch of new mechanics already confirmed for the game. The symbiote suit will change the way combat is handled, there's character switching, and there's even web-wings that allow you to glide around the city.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th, 2023 for PS5. What locations do you want to see in the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.