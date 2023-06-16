Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Pre-Orders Drop Today: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrives on the PS5 October 20th, but Insomniac Games is opening up pre-orders starting today, June 16th, 2023 at 10am (local time) at PlayStation Direct and on PSN. The game should available at several retailers throughout the day. This will be especially important if you have your heart set on the Collector's Edition, which is a physical release that will likely see rolling sellouts through launch day. Standard and Digital Deluxe editions will also be up for grabs, and everything you need to know about them can be found below.

Let's start with the pre-order bonuses. Pre-ordering any version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get you an Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 extra color variants, a Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 extral color variants, a Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points. Details on the three editions and their contents are as follows:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition ($70): Includes pre-order bonuses. Look for it here on Amazon / GameStop / Best Buy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition ($80): Includes pre-order bonuses and 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points. These suits were designed by artists from film, comics, and PlayStation Studios: Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying. Look for it here on Amazon / GameStop / Best Buy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition ($230): Includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition plus a Steelbook case (for a physical game that you don't have?), and an epic 19-inch statue featuring Miles and Peter battling a massive Venom. Look for it here on Amazon / GameStop / Best Buy

You can keep up with the latest news about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right here. You can actually check out some of the gameplay in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to Famitsu (translated via Gematsu), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar revealed that the scale of the sequel has blown up quite substantially. This is primarily thanks to the addition of both Queens and Brooklyn, both of which are new boroughs in New York City that players will be able to explore. Despite bringing both of these new sections of New York to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Intihar says that each feels quite unique and has a different vibe when compared to Manhattan.

"We've added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so roughly speaking the map size is about two times larger than the previous titles," Intihar said. "Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you'll find them different from Manhattan. We've prepared some unexpected situations we haven't done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you'll look forward to them."