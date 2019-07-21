Marvel’s Spider-Man Sequel Should Have A Suit Creator

Marvel’s Spider-Man had 27 different suits for players to unlock and for Peter Parker to wear when the PS4 game first launched last September. Then it added quite a few more across its three DLC releases. It’s one of the best parts of the game, because not only are there a ton of options, but each suit is brought to life with meticulous attention to detail. If you spent any time in the game’s photo mode, you’ll know they look incredible up close. That said, when I revisited the game recently and cycled through my options, I couldn’t help but wish there was a suit creator in the game, which made me think, Insomniac Games should really add a suit creator in the sequel.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options. One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?

I mean, look at the type of cool stuff players are able to create just by combining two suits together. Now, imagine if they had a whole customization tool set at their disposal. Not only would the results be incredible, but come on, who didn’t spend some of their childhood designing their own suits for their favorite heroes?

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official announcement of a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, but the game’s creative director did tweet out earlier this year a tease that more or less confirmed development on a follow-up was underway. Now, when it will arrive, who knows. When it does come, it will definitely be via the PS5 though, and hopefully it will come packing a suit creator.