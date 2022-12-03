Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom Actor Teases Epic, Action Packed Story

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Venom actor has teased a pretty wild story for the highly anticipated PlayStation game. For years, Spider-Man fans were on an emotional roller coaster with Spidey games. There were bangers like Spider-Man 2 and Ultimate Spider-Man, but the quality declined over the years. It wasn't until 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man that fans felt they had a really definitive, modern game based on Marvel's iconic webhead. The game was a huge hit thanks to its great story, satisfying gameplay, and overall premium feel, creating immediate demand for more. In 2020, Insomniac followed it up with a game centered around Miles Morales, and now, the studio is gearing up for the proper sequel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will put Peter Parker and Miles Morales up against Venom, one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes. Actor Tony Todd clued fans in on what to expect from Venom's mayhem in a recent interview with Deeper Depths (via Spider-Man News on Twitter). Todd was asked about his thoughts on the script for the game and he responded by referencing the opening of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales where Peter and Miles are chasing Rhino through New York. He noted that's what the whole game was going to be like before saying "Venom doesn't play, he doesn't give a damn!" Tony Todd went on to describe the game as "incredible" while praising all of the details and hard work that go into this kind of game.

As of right now, we don't really know much about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 other than the fact that it's coming out sometime in 2023. It's also expected to feature Kraven the Hunter, one of Spidey's deadliest villains. So, we can probably expect a pretty wild game with a lot of action and drama. Only time will tell how it turns out, but so far, Insomniac has yet to let fans down.

