Tony Todd Voicing Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

During today’s PlayStation Showcase event, Insomniac Games released a teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with Venom getting a good deal of focus. PlayStation has confirmed that the character will be voiced in the game by none other than the original Candyman himself, Tony Todd! That’s a pretty high-profile casting choice for the character, and it seems to imply that Venom’s role in the game will be a big one. Insomniac has not yet confirmed whether or not Venom will be playable in the game, or if he’ll purely play an antagonistic role; Todd certainly has a knack for the latter!

Tony Todd will be joined in the game by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who willreprise their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively.Venom has played a big role in a lot of Spider-Man games over the years,most notably 1994’s Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage, where he first appeared as a playablecharacter. In 2000, Activision’s first Spider-Man game had Venom start off as an antagonist before siding with the hero (though Venom was not playable). It’s possible that Venom could similarly be a villain that sees the light in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and it would make sense with the character’s current role as a hero in the Marvel Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2still two years away, fans will just have to speculate what InsomniacGames has in store for the follow-up! Today’s teaser was more thanenough to get fans excited about the future, and Insomniac now has a strong track record when it comes to Spider-Man games. Hopefully the developer won’t keep fans waiting too long and moredetails will be revealed sooner, rather than later.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when it releases? Do you think Venom will be a playable character in the game? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!