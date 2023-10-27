Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Teased as "Avengers: Endgame"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out on PS5, and many Marvel and PlayStation fans are now wondering what's next. To this end, creative director on the series, Bryan Intihar, has teased exactly that. And while speaking about the future of the series, Intihar suggested that if Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was Civil War, Avengers: Endgame is next. While speaking about this, Intihar mentions Green Goblin, but so far, the director isn't saying whether or not a showdown with the big Spider-Man villain is now about to happen.

Speaking with Kinda Funny Games, Intihar reveals he and his team have hade a roadmap for the series set out for roughly eight years now. However, over the years, this roadmap has changed, but not all of it has changed. And it sounds like at the end of this roadmap, players will get their Green Goblin showdown in epic fashion.

"I will tell you that character has been about at the start of every game," said Intihar speaking about Green Goblin. "Thinking about the future, not saying anything... this will be the thing.... Spider-Man 1 and Miles [Morales] were our Iron Man. And Spider-Man 2 was kinda our Civil War. It's time for the Endgame."

Again, Inithar does not confirm Green Goblin will be the big bad of the next mainline game, though that is what everyone is expecting, especially after this tease.

What's unclear is what will come before this. Will we get another spin-off game like Miles Morales? Probably, but Intihar has no comment about this. He also has no comment whether the sequel will get DLC like the first game, but this seems likely. As a result, it could be a bit before Insomniac Games treats Spider-Man fans to their Endgame moment.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available worldwide via the PS5 and the PS5 only. There is currently no concrete word of any DLC or a follow-up, however, if the former exists it will likely be revealed very soon given the timeline of the first game's DLC.

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it's a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh."