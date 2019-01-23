‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Is the Best-Selling Superhero Game In Over a Decade, Says the NPD Group

Sales numbers for December 2018- and, for that matter, the year in general- have been revealed by the NPD Group. And to no one's surprise, Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has become one of this year's peak performers, landing comfortably at the number six spot in the top ten best best-sellers for 2018.

But the NPD's Mat Piscatella broke it down even further on Twitter, explaining how Insomniac Games' web-slinging adventure has become one of the best-selling superhero adventures in years.

You can see Piscatella's tweet below.

Marvel's Spider-Man finished as the best performing Superhero game in almost 15 years. What Insomniac and Sony achieved with this game is absolutely incredible. Another game that surpassed all expectations. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 22, 2019

This is a massive statement, especially considering that this includes other superhero titles that were hits with players, including the Batman: Arkham games.

But the real question is, what was the previous best-selling game?

Going back about 15 years, it could very well be Treyarch's own Spider-Man 2, which released in 2004 and perfected the formula of an open-world design for the hero, following what the original Spider-Man did back in 2001. That hasn't been finalized, but that's likely the previous champ.

This speaks volumes for Insomniac's work, not to mention Sony and Marvel's savvy for licensing and creating a superhero game that fans could enjoy alongside other Spidey-related adventures, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has become one of last year's most heralded films with fun animation styles, story and performances.

Congrats to Insomniac Games on its tremendous work. Now the real question is what comes next. More costumes? Another potential chapter? Dare we say, a sequel? Or maybe even involvement within Square Enix's Avengers universe? Only time will tell, but we can't wait to see what's next.

Meanwhile, if you haven't played Marvel's Spider-Man yet, you might want to get on that. You can enjoy the game now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

