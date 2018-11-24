This Iron Spider ‘Spider-Man’ Cosplay Brings a Beloved Suit to Life

With Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 now having added the iconic Iron Spider Armor suit into the game, it’s not surprising that the gaming and comic community wants to spread that love. One Spider-Man cosplayer in particular has been repping that Spidey pride for awhile now, with big plans for next year to bring the game’s version of the suit into real life. Until we can see that one in action, let’s look back on his other incredible Iron Spider takes:

The level of detailing is incredible, but man – those extensions look painful. With the suit and faceshell by ‘TheRpcStudio‘ and the pattern by ‘BrandonoGilberto‘, the cosplayer known as ‘Spider_Houmous’ truly brings Iron Spider to life.

As for what he has next down the pipeline to pay homage to Marvel’s Spider-Man, here’s a sneak peek at the base suit that he just scooped up:

Pretty awesome, right? For those that can’t wait to harness their inner Spider-Man themselves, the Iron Spider Armor is now available with the Turf Wars DLC in Marvel’s Spider-Man exclusively on PlayStation 4.

Are you excited to try these new Spidey suits on for size?