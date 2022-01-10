Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sees Big Sales in December

Sony found a lot of success with Spider-Man in the month of December, and it seems that success extended beyond the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to industry analyst @BenjiSales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales saw a big spike in digital sales on PlayStation 5 last month, jumping to the second best-selling digital game on the platform in the U.S. and number four in Europe. While Miles Morales launched alongside the PS5 in 2020, sales for the game actually surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was only in its second month of availability. @BenjiSales attributed the success to restocks of the PS5, as well as interest following No Way Home.

The Tweet from @BenjiSales can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most Downloaded PS5 Games on PSN in December



• Among Us #1 in both US and EU

• Spider-Man Miles Morales huge boost to #2 in US and #4 EU

• Call of Duty Vanguard #3 in both US and EU

• Kena Bridge of Spirits showing strong legs. #6 in EU and #9 in UShttps://t.co/hb3BOQaZTi pic.twitter.com/TAROIYqfwO — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 10, 2022

It’s important to note that these sales are strictly on the PS5 platform, and only account for digital copies of the game. Regardless, it’s interesting to see the game getting a big boost from No Way Home, despite the fact that Miles does not appear in the film. Of course, it’s also the most recent game starring Spider-Man, and one that received strong critical acclaim following release; ComicBook.com even called it one of the best games of 2020. Given that, it’s not surprising that some moviegoers may have turned to the game after seeing the movie!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have to tide over PS5 owners for quite some time. Peter Parker will return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (alongside Miles), but that game is not set to release until sometime in 2023, and it’s unclear if it will come earlier or later in the year. Hopefully, developer Insomniac Games won’t keep fans waiting too long for more information on the sequel!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you recently check out Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are you surprised so many new players are checking out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!