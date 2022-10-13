Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals PC Release Date

The release date for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has now been announced. Just a couple of months back, PlayStation ended up bringing the original Marvel's Spider-Man to PC platforms with the promise that Miles Morales would be arriving at some point before the end of 2022. And while PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have remained relatively quiet in recent weeks, fans now know that they'll be able to check out the Marvel's Spider-Man follow-up in a little over a month.

Disclosed in a new trailer for the game, Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come to PC on November 18th. This version of the game will be able to purchase and play through both Steam and the Epic Games Store and will retail for $49.99. Much like Marvel's Spider-Man for PC, Miles Morales will also feature a number of features that are specific to the platform such as ray-traced reflections and shadows, ultra-wide monitor support, and graphical upscaling.

On November 18, experience the rise of Miles Morales on PC. ⚡ Pre-purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on Steam and the Epic Games Store today! #BeGreater #BeYourself



Steam: https://t.co/wB21BK5Ao0

EGS: https://t.co/BSM456wBf5 pic.twitter.com/62uvkJCFVz — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 13, 2022

In a general sense, the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC already beefs up an incredibly strong lineup that PlayStation has had on the platform in 2022. Not only have God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man already come to PC this year, but three more titles will be landing in the next two months. In addition to Miles Morales, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will both be landing on PC later in October. Not to mention, countless rumors and leaks have suggested that Returnal will also be coming to PC at some point as well. While PlayStation's transition to releasing games on PC has been gradual, titles are now starting to head to the hardware in droves, which bodes well for the future.

Are you going to look to pick up Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for yourself when it comes to PC next month? Or have you already played the game on PS5 or PS4? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.